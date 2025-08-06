Bengaluru to get new 1.5km tunnel road: Esteem Mall to GKVK

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar said the State government is planning a 1.5-km tunnel road from Esteem Mall in Hebbal to GKVK University. “The new tunnel road will be dug from Hebbal-Nagavara Esteem Mall to GKVK University. It will be presented before the cabinet soon. This tunnel road is different, the 1.5-km road will be completed in two years,” he said.

The minister’s comment comes at a time when there is debate over the twin tunnel costing over Rs 40,000 crore, connecting Hebbal to Central Silk Board Junction, and KR Puram to Mysuru Road.

The minister’s remarks came during his inspection of the newly constructed ramp at Hebbal Junction along with Urban Development Minister and Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh, on Tuesday. He announced that the much-anticipated stretch will be inaugurated by August 15, allowing traffic to resume.

Addressing the media, the DCM said, “The inauguration will be done after consulting the chief minister for a date, and will be inaugurated by August 15. For now, the ramp from KR Puram side towards Mehkri Circle will be inaugurated. The other side of the ramp will be opened for traffic later.”

Asked about several companies, including the Adani Group, expressing interest in building the tunnel road project, the DCM said anyone can participate. He also spoke about the asphalting of roads in Bengaluru and said, “No matter how much development is done, it is not enough. We have given some deadlines to officials on this,” he said.