Behind bars, convicts in Bengaluru Central Prison use WhatsApp to extort undertrial inmates

BENGALURU: There have been several incidents of inmates being caught using mobile phones in Bengaluru Central Prison. Now, convicted inmates are running extortion rackets from behind bars, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of restrictions on mobile phone usage inside the prison.

A source told TNIE that convicts, especially rowdy-sheeters, are targeting undertrial inmates who are about to secure bail. They collect the phone numbers of these inmates and, once they are out on bail, the convicts call them via WhatsApp from prison to extort money by issuing death threats and harassing them.

The convicts allegedly instruct them to transfer money through UPI to multiple bank accounts belonging to their relatives. The relatives then deliver the cash to the prison to help maintain the convicts’ lavish lifestyle behind bars. The extortion racket came to light after Arul Kumar (36), who is out on bail in a drug case, filed a complaint with the CCB. He accused convicts Harshith and Gangaraju—serving sentences in a rape case—and another individual, Likith, of receiving extorted money via UPI transactions on their behalf to multiple accounts. Others named in the FIR include Nelson Sawan alias Bablu, Viji alias Guru, Chetan, and Shankar, who were allegedly running the racket.

The FIR further stated that Chetan, an under trial prisoner in a murder case, was allegedly extorting money through his relative Lokesh Rao. Another rowdy-sheeter, Shekhar, was also found to have received money.

A CCB officer said the mobile numbers mentioned in the FIR will be verified, and their transaction history will be traced. The amount is between Rs 5,000-Rs 15,000 and that a letter has been sent to the banks seeking account details.