School inspection gets tech-savvy, app rollout soon across all government schools in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The Department of School Education and Literacy will soon roll out a mobile-based school inspection app across all government schools in the state. The app aims to digitise the school inspection process, ensure real-time monitoring and improve data availability for planning and supervision.

Commissioner for Public Instruction, K V Trilok Chandra, said the app will allow field staff to upload information from school visits, including photographs and observations related to physical and academic infrastructure, school functioning and student learning outcomes. “It is primarily intended to ensure that all field staff upload data with photographs during visits, so we can get a comprehensive view of schools across the state,” he said.

He clarified that officials will still physically visit schools, but will now be required to upload inspection data on the spot through the app. The department has already completed field trials and a soft launch. A formal launch is expected within the next week.

A government order, dated August 4, has approved the use of the app from the academic year 2025-26.

Data collected through the app will be made available on the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) portal, accessible to higher officials through dashboards. The app will also generate single-line inspection reports.

The order stated that training will be provided to officers online and no government funding has been used in developing the app. The department is also expected to issue implementation guidelines and take steps to analyse inspection data at the taluk, district, and state levels.