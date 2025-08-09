I get high by creating music, says musician Sooraj Santhosh

There are very few musicians who cut across cultural differences, captivating audiences and bringing them together to enjoy the true essence of music. Sooraj Santhosh is one such musician who has transcended borders with a voice that resonates across languages, and songs like Aaradhike, Kanave Nee Naan, and Manase Maya under his belt. The singer is now gearing up to take the stage, alongside his eponymous band, Sooraj Santhosh Live, in the city he holds dear.
Dubbed to be a true celebration of music, the show will feature a lineup of musicians, including Joe Johnson (keys), Akhil Babu (drums), Sandeep Mohan (guitar), Michael Timothy (bass) and Varunkumar (flute).
“Even though the concert is promoted under my name, it is going to be a concert by the band,” Santhosh notes. “I’m going to perform songs I have sung, the ones from my debut album and those that I resonate with. There are a lot of originals and new songs – it’s going to be a set list with all these tracks,” he shares.
When it comes to composing music, Santhosh’s creative process is driven by inspiration and personal experience.
“If I’m moved by something, I feel like I should make a song about it; it could be an idea, a chord progression, a random loop or an open line.
From there, I start building one by one. For some, I’m a playback singer, for others a singer-songwriter. But, for me, it is all about the process. I get high by creating music,” he says, adding, “But whatever project I am part of, once released, it is gone. I don’t listen to it again and again. It is always about what is next.”
So, where does he find inspiration for his music? He finds it hard to pick one; yet he cites musicians AR Rahman, Ibrahim Malik and band Telefon Tel Aviv as those who have influenced his style. Moreover, he believes that life itself is inspiring, and people, books, and surroundings all contribute to his creativity.
He is currently working on his upcoming album, which explores the theme of resistance.
When it comes to working on a film, he states, “We should know what they [directors] want. I try to tell the same narrative in a different, musical way.”
Santhosh, who has crooned in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, says his approach to singing in different languages is unique, where he often writes lyrics in Malayalam and tries to mimic the desired style.
Appreciating the openness of the audience in Bengaluru, he shares, “I love, love, love Bengaluru crowd. They listen to music sans any preconceptions. Before them, I can be myself and perform the songs that I want to.”
(Sooraj Santhosh Live will be held on August 9, starting 7pm, at Nexus Shanthinikethan Mall, KR Puram. Entry fee starts at ₹499. For details, visit: bookmyshow.com)