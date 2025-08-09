I get high by creating music, says musician Sooraj Santhosh

There are very few musicians who cut across cultural differences, captivating audiences and bringing them together to enjoy the true essence of music. Sooraj Santhosh is one such musician who has transcended borders with a voice that resonates across languages, and songs like Aaradhike, Kanave Nee Naan, and Manase Maya under his belt. The singer is now gearing up to take the stage, alongside his eponymous band, Sooraj Santhosh Live, in the city he holds dear.

Dubbed to be a true celebration of music, the show will feature a lineup of musicians, including Joe Johnson (keys), Akhil Babu (drums), Sandeep Mohan (guitar), Michael Timothy (bass) and Varunkumar (flute).

“Even though the concert is promoted under my name, it is going to be a concert by the band,” Santhosh notes. “I’m going to perform songs I have sung, the ones from my debut album and those that I resonate with. There are a lot of originals and new songs – it’s going to be a set list with all these tracks,” he shares.

When it comes to composing music, Santhosh’s creative process is driven by inspiration and personal experience.

“If I’m moved by something, I feel like I should make a song about it; it could be an idea, a chord progression, a random loop or an open line.

From there, I start building one by one. For some, I’m a playback singer, for others a singer-songwriter. But, for me, it is all about the process. I get high by creating music,” he says, adding, “But whatever project I am part of, once released, it is gone. I don’t listen to it again and again. It is always about what is next.”