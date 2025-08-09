Traffic not hit by Congress’ protest at Freedom Park

BENGALURU: The protest at Freedom Park by ruling Congress leaders, joined by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, concluded peacefully without any untoward incidents.

A total of 4,459 police personnel were deployed for security, including 12 DCPs, 45 ACPs, 128 police inspectors, 421 police sub-inspectors, 591 women personnel, 14 Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons, and two women platoons. Their presence ensured not only a smooth event but also an orderly flow of traffic.

As the protest coincided with the Varamahalakshmi festival and a long weekend, many residents had either stayed indoors or travelled to their hometowns, resulting in lighter-than-usual traffic. The traffic police created separate lanes for VVIPs and Congress workers. In the wake of the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede, which claimed the lives of 11 RCB fans, the police have been taking extra precautions to prevent such tragedies at large gatherings. Traffic wardens were also roped in for assistance.

Barricades were placed on one side of the road at KR Circle towards Freedom Park. Vehicles ferrying protesters and those belonging to Congress leaders were directed to separate lanes. Palace Road, from Mysore Bank Circle to Freedom Park, was reserved exclusively for VVIP vehicles. The police also managed the flow of people to prevent crowding at a single point, ensuring they were directed straight to the venue.