I would like to see more players with me from Karnataka: Poovanna CB

Bengaluru boy Poovanna CB, a 22-year-old hockey player, originally from Kodagu, has been included in the 24-member national team for the first time. “A couple of years ago, my goal was to be here in the core team. Now that I’m here, I’m just happy to play alongside those I’ve always wanted to play with,” he says, sharing his excitement. “All these players have a lot of experience in the game and I’m learning a lot. I admire Manpreet’s energy, seeing him play like that, Harmanpreet’s consistency and attitude towards the game, Hardik and how hard he plays, and Abhishek and Sukhjeet, who have made a lot of difference for the team in the last couple of years,” he adds, speaking to CE on the hockey field at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) grounds, ahead of his departure with the team to Australia for a four-match series.

The lead-up to the Australia tour has meant rigorous practice for Poovanna, with his days starting early and involving two training sessions before wrapping up in the evenings. He explains, “I get up at 6.30am, freshen up, have breakfast and mentally prepare for the intensity of the day’s training, which starts at 8.30am. Red days are high intensity, orange is a little intensive, and on green days we focus on technicalities and concentration.” In between practice sessions, the youngster has also been pursuing higher studies, “I’ve also been attending online seminars and classes for my MBA and try to read a few chapters of books in between,” he says.

Hailing from Kodagu and being surrounded by a rich hockey culture as a child was how Poovanna first got introduced to the sport. Recalling those early days, he credits his mother with pushing him to pursue the sport further, saying, “As a Kodava, we have huge hockey festivals and my dream as a kid was to play for the family team. I started in Class 5 and would play whenever I got some free time.” He adds, “It was my mom who really wanted to make me something of player. I got selected for one of the first batches in Ashwini Nachappa’s academy. Those three years really helped me grow. The coaches there taught me a lot in terms of my fitness and physicality - I think that’s when I grew up.”