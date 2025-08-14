Man proxies for friend in exam, caught

BENGALURU: In the movie ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’, actor Sanjay Dutt’s character had a proxy appear for his exam and was selected for medical college as a student. Similarly, a 24-year-old man from Bihar had his friend write the exam for a Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) post at the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education – Institute of Wood Science and Technology (ICFRE-IWST). He was caught when he reported for duty, as his signature, fingerprint, and photograph did not match.

Anj Raj, a resident of Nalanda district in Bihar who had completed his PU examination, applied for the MTS job. The institution issued him an admit card, but he sent his friend to write the exam at M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology on March 16. With his friend’s help, he was selected for the MTS position.

The fraud came to light when Raj came to report for duty on July 14. The staff noticed that the signature, fingerprint, and photograph of Raj did not match the person who had appeared for the exam. Later, they found that the facial features and skin marks were also different, the police said.

The police further added that IFS officer Rajesh S, in charge of the Director of IWST, filed a complaint with the Sadashivanagar police, and a case was registered under various sections of BNS and the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.

The accused was arrested recently. The friend is currently absconding. Police said a team has been sent to Bihar to trace the accused, but his mobile phone is switched off. Raj is currently remanded in judicial custody.