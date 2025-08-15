Bengaluru to get unique interactive tech museum

BENGALURU: Bengaluru is not just home to a large number of tech firms, but also houses the popular Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum. Now, the city is all set to host the first living technology and innovation museum, which will come up over 60,000 sqkm of The New Government Electrical Field (NGEF) land.

The area was earlier chosen for the construction of the SkyDeck — the ambitious project of DCM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar.

Work on the museum, which is expected to open in three years, has just commenced, and it is being done in a public private partnership, where the state government’s share is 49%. The remaining will be funded by other stakeholders. The project is still in conceptualisation and drawing stages, said an official.

UnbloxingBLR Foundation Chairman Prashanth Prakash, who is also chairman of the museum, said: “This will be India’s first technology and innovation museum, which will showcase the journey on the global tech map.”

It will deploy several latest tech tools that will offer a very immersive and interactive experience for visitors. While other tech museums have captured the journey of technological growth, this museum will be a lot more contemporary in its focus, especially pertaining to the technological and digital era of the late 20th and early 21st centuries. It will also be a very futuristic and live museum, added the team working on the project.

The UnbloxingBLR team said the museum is aimed at attracting youth towards technology. It will also be a platform for entrepreneurs, startups, and professionals to participate, share and do live exercises. Along with history, what’s in store for the future will be showcased, seeking inputs from experts.

For the museum’s creation, inspiration is also being drawn from the Bezos Centre for Innovation in Seattle, USA, and the Peres Centre for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv, Israel.