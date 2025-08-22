South United FC launches residential academy to train underprivileged young footballers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: South United Football Club (SUFC) opened a new residential academy at its premises in RBANM Grounds, on Thursday. The academy looks to provide high-performance football training and development to children and youngsters from underprivileged backgrounds, including Optimised Performance Training (OPT), an unprecedented system that provides holistic development at an individual level, catering to every child’s needs and according to their playing position.
From a total pool of 4,600 children from 18 cities in 12 states, 31 were scouted for the programme. The academy shall be their home for the coming years, and provide them with the necessary training and education. Winmore Academy has partnered with SUFC for the educational needs of the children; half of them will be receiving full scholarship, with the other half receiving 50 per cent scholarship.
The implementation of the OPT system is backed by SUFC’s FIFA-standard pitches and training facilities. SUFC has recruited sport psychologists and nutritionists, who will provide round-the-clock care and attention to the young recruits.
Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad, who inaugurated the facility, said, “This facility brings a lot of energy to the game. Once children come here, they will get hooked. This is a huge mark in a cricket-crazy nation.” SUFC Director Sharan Parikh said, “The academy is designed as an ongoing annual programme, welcoming new batches each year and continually strengthening each player’s growth and development.”
Indresh Nagarajan, who works with the Indian national football team, will be mentoring the children on a daily basis, based out of the academy itself. Armaan Sardar (central-midfield) and Sayan Mandal (right-back), both aged 12 and from the East Bengal Football Club Academy in Kolkata, will be amongst the 31. Sardar remembers his parents’ wishes: “You are going to a good place. Bring something back.”