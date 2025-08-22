South United FC launches residential academy to train underprivileged young footballers in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: South United Football Club (SUFC) opened a new residential academy at its premises in RBANM Grounds, on Thursday. The academy looks to provide high-performance football training and development to children and youngsters from underprivileged backgrounds, including Optimised Performance Training (OPT), an unprecedented system that provides holistic development at an individual level, catering to every child’s needs and according to their playing position.

From a total pool of 4,600 children from 18 cities in 12 states, 31 were scouted for the programme. The academy shall be their home for the coming years, and provide them with the necessary training and education. Winmore Academy has partnered with SUFC for the educational needs of the children; half of them will be receiving full scholarship, with the other half receiving 50 per cent scholarship.