Art of Living Foundation holds trauma relief sessions for Ukrainian soldiers

BENGALURU: For the last couple of years, Ukraine’s conflict with Russia has dominated global headlines. At the wake of the war are left civilians and soldiers, shaped and scarred by its cost. The Art of Living Foundation has stepped into the heart of Ukraine’s suffering — not with weapons, but with breath, healing, and hope.
Art of Living (AoL) started trauma-relief sessions, including Ujjayi Breath (the victory breath) programme, which helped in alleviating the psychological impact the war has had on the soldiers.
After learning AoL’s breathing and meditation techniques, the same officers reported feeling “calm, relaxed, centred, and secure”. The visible wounds of war — the emptiness, anger, and grief — began to lift. The testimonies from the frontlines are heart-wrenching.
Natalia, who has been serving in the Ukrainian military since 2014, and is currently working as a military psychologist in the 1st Separate Assault Regiment, described soldiers hiding in tiny 80-cm trenches under constant drone fire.
She recounted the story of a soldier who, paralysed with fear, survived combat because he remembered a simple breathing technique taught in one of the AoL programmes: the Ujjayi Breath.
“He says that he couldn’t even move his eyelashes. And then he remembered the victory breath. Now he says that he uses it constantly. He believes this breathing not only saved his life, but he was able to protect four others from his unit.”
Speaking on behalf of his soldiers, the battalion commander thanked AoL founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for the knowledge his men had received through the programmes. “After the courses by Art of Living, our lives began to change. Even those with major injuries now make plans for the future. There is life in their eyes again.”
The impact has been so profound that Ukraine’s military leadership has publicly recognised Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s work and honoured him. The battalion commander stood before him to present an honorary award. The Ukrainian military called this support “a key factor in the successful completion of missions and the protection of lives”, a release stated.
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “Peace is not the absence of conflict, but the presence of compassion.”