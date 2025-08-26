Art of Living Foundation holds trauma relief sessions for Ukrainian soldiers

BENGALURU: For the last couple of years, Ukraine’s conflict with Russia has dominated global headlines. At the wake of the war are left civilians and soldiers, shaped and scarred by its cost. The Art of Living Foundation has stepped into the heart of Ukraine’s suffering — not with weapons, but with breath, healing, and hope.

Art of Living (AoL) started trauma-relief sessions, including Ujjayi Breath (the victory breath) programme, which helped in alleviating the psychological impact the war has had on the soldiers.

After learning AoL’s breathing and meditation techniques, the same officers reported feeling “calm, relaxed, centred, and secure”. The visible wounds of war — the emptiness, anger, and grief — began to lift. The testimonies from the frontlines are heart-wrenching.

Natalia, who has been serving in the Ukrainian military since 2014, and is currently working as a military psychologist in the 1st Separate Assault Regiment, described soldiers hiding in tiny 80-cm trenches under constant drone fire.

She recounted the story of a soldier who, paralysed with fear, survived combat because he remembered a simple breathing technique taught in one of the AoL programmes: the Ujjayi Breath.