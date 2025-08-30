A Spectacle of Emotion: The Manganiyar Seduction comes to Bengaluru

The set design, consisting of boxes stacked on top of each other, with a musician in each one, and lit up in turn, as the intensity builds, emerged from Abel’s search for visuals that would appropriately convey the music’s grandeur and seductive quality, while highlighting the musicians’ individuality. He stumbled into the answer in an unexpected place – in Amsterdam’s red light district. “After a show, we accidentally strolled into the red light district, this whole street, with multiple windows – it was like one big burlesque show happening over there, and I was amazed by the theatricality of it. This, and the windows of the Hawa Mahal put together, was how we arrived at the concept,” says Abel.

Set to complete 20 years next year, one wonders what about the show has endured the test of time and geography, connecting with audiences. In Bengaluru too, the production has struck a chord, with the first and second shows announced for Saturday at The Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, Konanakunte, selling out in approximately a week, leading to the announcement of a third one on Friday to meet the demand. “Outside the country or inside, most people can’t understand the language (Marwari and Sindhi) and they don’t get the meaning of the songs. But this is what music does to people at an ephemeral level. Because of the arrangement, people experience their emotions in a profound way. In New York, the Lincoln Centre, and here, people come to see it again and again and again,” says Abel, adding, “Of course, now there is also a new generation that hasn’t experienced it, who are interested. It hasn’t gotten old yet!”