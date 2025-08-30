Blueprint ready for GBA administration in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The state government has prepared a blueprint for the administration of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) that is set to come into operation from Monday.

Health, education, revenue and finance departments will function directly under the new entity. As per the existing system, these departments were functioning under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Three IAS officers will be special commissioners working directly under the Chief Commissioner of GBA, who will be an officer of the rank of Principal Secretary with a three-year term. The officer will also serve as the District Election Officer.

One special commissioner shall take care of Public Relations and Coordination, Election and Disaster Management and Forest, Environment and Climate Change. Another IAS officer appointed as special commissioner shall be in charge of revenue generation, information technology wing and administration of the GBA.

“The staff and human resources across the five corporations will be looked after by the Special Commissioner, Administration, GBA. Along with existing staff in BBMP, staff on deputation from the parent department (urban development department) will also be taken until the new system is streamlined,” said a senior IAS officer.

The education and health department under GBA will be looked after by a separate Special Commissioner.

As per the organisation chart, a direct IAS officer will function as Special Commissioner (Finance) and he will be the Chief Financial Officer. Under the new structure, Legal Cell Head/Law Officer, Chief Vigilance Officer, Chief Town Planner, Head of Engineering Wing, B-Smile (Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited), Chief Engineer-Planning (2), Superintending Engineers (2), Executive Engineers (4), Assistant Executive Engineers (4) will also work directly under Chief Commissioner, GBA.