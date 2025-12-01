Tech-driven SWM framework in the works

BENGALURU: Following directions from the Karnataka high court, the state government has mandated the constitution of a seven-member Nodal Oversight and Implementation Committee to roll out a technology-driven solid waste management (SWM) framework for the city.
Acting on the court’s orders, the government, in its order dated November 28, said it will establish a ‘One City, One Platform’ digital system integrating dashboards, mobile apps, GPS tracking, weighbridges and CCTV surveillance for end-to-end SWM operations. The court had stressed that these components must function as a single ecosystem, where CCTV data, citizen reports and enforcement actions flow seamlessly through one platform.
The committee will be headed by the additional chief secretary, urban development department, with the chief commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority as vice-president. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) will be the member-secretary and the five municipal corporation commissioners will serve as members. The panel must oversee implementation and ensure compliance with the high court’s mandated timeline.
It may be recalled that the BSWML has been taking a slew of measures to improve solid waste management in the city, as Bengaluru’s image has taken a beating by the rising number of garbage blackspots on its streets and poor waste management.
To discourage the public from dumping waste on roads and in open spaces, the authorities launched initiatives such as ‘Kasa Suriyuva Habba’ (garbage dumping festival), under which many of those found disposing waste in non-designated areas had a load of garbage dumped right in front of their home.
The BSWML also introduced a special drive offering a reward of Rs 250 to citizens who submit videos of litterbugs through a dedicated WhatsApp number or official social media handles.
Additionally, the organisation is set to establish over 70 kasa (garbage) kiosks to enable people to dispose waste at designated spots without waiting for collection vehicles.