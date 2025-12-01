Tech-driven SWM framework in the works

BENGALURU: Following directions from the Karnataka high court, the state government has mandated the constitution of a seven-member Nodal Oversight and Implementation Committee to roll out a technology-driven solid waste management (SWM) framework for the city.

Acting on the court’s orders, the government, in its order dated November 28, said it will establish a ‘One City, One Platform’ digital system integrating dashboards, mobile apps, GPS tracking, weighbridges and CCTV surveillance for end-to-end SWM operations. The court had stressed that these components must function as a single ecosystem, where CCTV data, citizen reports and enforcement actions flow seamlessly through one platform.

The committee will be headed by the additional chief secretary, urban development department, with the chief commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority as vice-president. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) will be the member-secretary and the five municipal corporation commissioners will serve as members. The panel must oversee implementation and ensure compliance with the high court’s mandated timeline.

It may be recalled that the BSWML has been taking a slew of measures to improve solid waste management in the city, as Bengaluru’s image has taken a beating by the rising number of garbage blackspots on its streets and poor waste management.