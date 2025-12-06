Minister G Parameshwara: Corrupt policemen will also be dismissed

BENGALURU: “Policemen involved in corrupt practices will not only be suspended but also dismissed from service, after their involvement is verified,” warned Home Minister G Parameshwara, here on Friday.

He was addressing the media at the state police headquarters on Nrupathunga Road after flagging off three ‘Hygiene on Go’ mobile sanitation vehicles for Bengaluru Traffic Police. On nearly 130 policemen being suspended in Bengaluru, he said the only way to stop corrupt practices is either through suspension or dismissal. The police constable, who was involved in the recent broad daylight heist of Rs 7.11 crore will be dismissed from service. If any dismissed cop goes to the court challenging the dismissal, the government will go even to the Supreme Court and ensure that such policemen will never get the job again. There is no mercy for corrupt policemen. Immediate action is being taken whenever such incidents come to light, he added.

On cybercrimes, he said that since the beginning of this year around 13,000 cases have been registered. In 2024, around 21,995 and in 2023, around 21,903 cases were registered, he said.

On fighting the drug menace, he said, “The Bengaluruy police have achieved a milestone in their fight against drug abuse and peddling. In 2025, they have registered 1,078 NDPS cases and arrested 1,491 Indian nationals and 52 foreigners. The police seized 1,446.75 kg of drugs worth approximately Rs 120.14 crore.

In the last three years, 15,678 NDPS cases have been registered in the state. Legal action has been taken by arresting 19,197 Indian nationals and 211 foreigners,” he said. On videos and photos showing inmates having a field day at Bengaluru Central Prison, he said some of those videos are three to four years old. Action will be taken against the erring prison staff, he said.