Jail warder held for smuggling drugs to inmates in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A jail warder at the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara was arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle cigarettes and a prohibited narcotic substance to inmates.

The warder, identified as Rahul Pati, was caught red-handed by personnel of the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) near the main gate of the prison on Friday around 6.50 pm. During the inspection, KSISF staff reportedly found two packets of cigarettes and about 60 grams of a narcotic substance on him.

Following a preliminary inquiry, Jail Superintendent Paramesh filed a complaint against Rahul. Rahul joined the prison department as a warder in 2018. He previously served at the Belagavi prison before being transferred to Bengaluru Central Prison, where he has been posted since June 29, 2025.