Head constable booked for stealing Rs 11 lakh

The accused, along with his driver and car, was brought to the CCPS. While he was let free, he was asked to leave his car at the station. On December 1, the accused obtained anticipatory bail. He informed officers that a black bag kept in his SUV contained Rs 11 lakh cash, a mobile, a watch, a gold ring, and other items worth Rs 15 lakh, and that these were missing.

When Gudiyal was questioned, he admitted to having taken the black bag containing Rs 11 lakh cash and other valuables and had kept the same at his residence, the FIR stated. Gudiyal unlawfully took cash and valuables belonging to another person during the investigation, without the knowledge of anyone.

The police said a case has been registered under Section 305 (Theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation, or place of worship, etc.) of the BNS, and notice will be issued soon to the accused for questioning.