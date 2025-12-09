Student dies by suicide, alleges blackmail by boyfriend in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old MSc student ended her life by hanging at her residence in Vibuthikere village in Ramanagara taluk, Bengaluru South district on Sunday night. She left behind a death note alleging cheating and blackmail by her boyfriend.

The deceased has been identified as Varshini, a resident of Vibuthikere village, a first-year student of MSc Biotechnology at a private college in Mysuru. She had lost her father a few years ago.

According to the police, around 11 pm on Sunday, Varshini’s mother found her hanging from a ceiling fan in her room and alerted the police.

The body was sent for postmortem, during which a death note was recovered. In the note, Varshini alleged that her lover, Abhi, a native of Tumakuru, cheated her on the pretext of marriage and threatened her using her private photos, demanding sexual favours.

She stated that she had once become pregnant and undergone an abortion. She also accused him of taking her gold ornaments and cash. Varshini apologised to her mother and teachers for taking the extreme step, stating that she felt she had no other option left, the police said.

The Ramanagara Rural Police have registered a abetment to suicide case against Abhi.