Karnataka government stops Wine Education course

BENGALURU: Bengaluru, popular for its beer and wine culture, will soon lose its appeal to tourists seeking to enroll themselves in the wine making and pairing training course, as the state government has stopped offering the course.

According to sources in Karnataka Grape and Wine Board, the state government had stopped the funding for the Wine Education Appreciation and Tasting Course (WEAT) for the past two years.

The course was introduced by the state government in 2014, offering free classes for government hotel management students. Here they were being trained in wine making, pairing, food pairing, details of wine grape growing regions and their quality and exposure to international vineyards and breweries.

"From 2015 to 2024, 10,500 students were trained. The government spent Rs 6500 per student for training students from horticultural and hotel management colleges. The course which was being offered was similar to the wine and spirit education trust course offered in London. The course was training students up to Level-2 and then offering them a ground to apply for international universities for further training or internship in hotels and restaurant chains. But since the course has been stopped due to lack of funds, the students have been left out," an official seeking anonymity explained.