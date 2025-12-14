Law student held for firing at businessman with air gun

The incident happened between 8 pm and 8.30 pm on Wednesday. The 57-year-old victim Rajagopal D, resident of ETA Garden, Binny Mill on Magadi Road told police that while he was walking in the Krishna Rao Park with his relative, he heard a loud noise from the old Kanakapura Road side, which is located next to the park and he felt a sharp pain on the left side of his neck, as if something had pierced him.

When he touched his neck, he noticed bleeding. He had also informed police that he had moved 20 feet ahead from the Renuka Yellamma Temple. With this information, the police started checking all the buildings and the flats at the Sukri Serenity Hospital.

“The accused claimed that he has been practising firing since the last one year inside his house. We are also checking if the recovered air guns was used for wrong purposes,” said an officer. A case under the Arms Act and BNS has been registered. Further investigations are on.