Officials told to work on developing MG Road

He noted that white-topping work on Farm Grove Road is currently in progress and directed that the work be completed at the earliest and the road opened for vehicular traffic.

Reviewing the progress of ongoing works, the Chief Commissioner emphasised that all works must be completed on a priority basis. He instructed that all inspected projects should be completed within the stipulated period and that quality must be strictly maintained in all works. He also directed officials to ensure inter-departmental coordination during execution.

The official team also visited and inspected the site identified for the construction of a 300-bed hospital at the existing hospital premises in Shantinagar and instructed officials to take necessary steps to commence the construction work at the earliest. Shanthinagar MLA NA Haris and other officials were present.