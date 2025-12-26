Bengaluru Central City Corporation appeals to citizens to adopt strays

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) has appealed to the public to adopt stray dogs within its limits. The BCCC, in a release, stated that as part of the welfare and humane management of community (street) dogs within its limits, members of the public, organisations, residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) are requested to come forward to adopt street dogs.

A veterinarian from BCCC stated that there are 30,000 street dogs within these limits, and based on the apex court order, 800 dogs were identified for relocation from schools, colleges, hospitals, hostels, playgrounds, bus stops, depots, parks and other public places.

The corporation is now speeding up with the animal shelter at S Bingipura in Bengaluru South City Corporation limits. “There is a place, and both Central City Corporation and South City Corporation are building shelters for stray dogs; however, Central City Corporation has come forward with an appeal for adoption,” said an official.

The official added that many people are looking to purchase breed dogs, and instead, they can adopt street dogs. “Dogs given for adoption will undergo a health check-up, vaccination and sterilisation.”