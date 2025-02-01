Bengaluru saw big pollution spike during New Year celebrations

BENGALURU: Bengaluru experienced the most significant pollution spike among Indian cities during New Year celebrations, revealed a report by Airvoice, a global startup dedicated to air quality control, which analysed PM2.5 pollution levels during New Year’s Eve across major cities in India, Europe, and the Americas.

In Bengaluru, PM2.5 levels jumped by 63 per cent compared to December night averages.

The spike is attributed to increased firecracker use and marks a concerning trend for a city otherwise known for its moderate air quality, the report said.

Bengaluru, which typically records moderate air quality compared to other major Indian cities, experienced an unprecedented pollution surge on New Year’s Eve, with the city’s PM2.5 levels jumping to 56.05 microgram per cubic metre, a significant increase from the December average of 34.33 microgram per cubic metre, the report, released on Friday, said.

While the report acknowledges that firecrackers were a major contributor to the pollution surge in Bengaluru, it also highlights the broader implications for the city’s environmental health.

PM2.5 levels, which measure particulate matter small enough to be inhaled into the lungs, are known to cause a range of respiratory and cardiovascular problems, especially among vulnerable groups like children, the elderly, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Colonel Ashwini K Channan, CEO of Airvoice India, emphasised the need for a change in both policy and behaviour to address the pollution challenge. He highlighted that Bengaluru’s pollution spike serves as a wake-up call. “It’s time to focus on long-term solutions, not just for firecracker use, but also in terms of vehicular emissions, industrial pollution, and urban planning,” he said.