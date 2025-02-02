Karnataka wins 17 medals in Kalaripayattu tournament

Bineesh AM and Harinath U bagged gold medals in Sword and Shield, while Ajith P and Jithu PS (Sword and Sword - Weapons Team Category), Upasana Gurjer and Jithu CP (Urumi Veeshal - Flexible Sword), Shreyas Hariharan (Meypayattu) and Praveen P (Chuvadu) won silver medals. Apart from this, bronze medals were also bagged by the participants.

Karnataka’s exceptional performance was due to the unwavering support of the Sports Council of Karnataka and the Karnataka Olympic Association. However, it is disappointing that this impressive medal haul is not being added to the overall state medal tally due to Kalaripayattu being classified under the Demonstrative Sports list, the Kalaripayattu Council of Karnataka’s press release stated.