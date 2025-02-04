BU student dies by suicide in women’s hostel

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old Master of Arts (MA) student died by suicide in the women’s hostel of Jnanabharathi campus on Mysuru Road on Monday morning. The woman, of the Department of Kannada in Bangalore University, is said to have left behind a death note.

Police identified the victim as HN Pavana, a native of Hebbalaguppe in HD Kote. She was in the third semester of the second year of postgraduation.

The incident came to light around 11am Monday, when her roommates got no response from her. They found Pavana hanging from the ceiling fan by a veil. The doors were locked from inside.

“The exact reasons behind the incident are not known. The women’s hostel is inside the university campus. Jnanabharathi police visited the spot. Only police can shed light on the reasons for the incident,” Dr Jayakar Shetty, vice-chancellor, Bangalore University, told TNIE.

PC Nagesh, director of Students’ Welfare, said Pavana was from HD Kote and her parents have been informed.

Pavana was staying in room 124. She is said to have returned to the hostel midway from an event in the university. She reportedly stated in the death note that she had been cheated by a male friend whom she had blindly trusted. She sought forgiveness from her parents and expressed her love for them.

The body was shifted to Victoria Hospital’s mortuary for postmortem. Jnanabharathi police are looking into the matter.