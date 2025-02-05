Conquering the stock market dragon

BENGALURU: I spent three months in the stock market, adopting various strategies for myself – before I realised some truths of life I wasn’t prepared for. It’s the same story that everybody goes through. You watch a few reels and speak to a friend who has been in the game for a while. They over-simplify the stock markets for you, and you decide to take the plunge.

Also, there were my five years of studying Commerce that I assumed would benefit me. Unfortunately, the only concept I remember is of Diminishing Marginal Utility, because the teacher had explained it using rasgullas – how the second one is never as enjoyable as the first. Some philosophical concepts – like depreciation – stuck with me since they spoke about the slow degradation of objects and human beings in general. Armed with a B.Com degree, a few reels, and the confidence of my friends – I plunged into the stock market.

The first obstacle is all the jargon associated with investing. We live in a world of abbreviations, analogies, and jargon. A cloud doesn’t give us rain, cookies can’t be eaten, and firewalls don’t need to be put out by the fire department. So I developed my own ways of remembering the terms. A bull market is when investors are racing into the market like it’s the opening day of the Jallikattu festival.

A bear market is me during winters – lazing in bed, hesitant to step out, and being pessimistic about life in general. I learnt that unicorns are startups valued at more than 1 billion dollars. And gorilla investors are those who aggressively buy falling stocks. Then there’s something called ‘dip’, which is not the same as ‘drip’ – which youngsters use to signify style and panache. By the end of my first month of research, I was left confused amidst a word salad of new terms and concepts.