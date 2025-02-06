Art of the Slow

BENGALURU: In a world that moves at breakneck speed, Aman Poddar’s art serves as a quiet rebellion against the rush. His hand-engraved jewellery and meditative watercolours are outcomes of patience and perseverance. His upcoming exhibition, ‘Dve’ on February 7 and 8, at The Oberoi in New Delhi, celebrates the beauty of imperfection, craftsmanship, and the balance between structure and spontaneity – the common thread of both his art forms.

Growing up in Bengaluru, Poddar was introduced to art from an early age. His father, Abhishek Poddar, the renowned art collector and founder of the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), ensured that he grew up surrounded by artists. This subconsciously shaped his creativity but his path was independently chosen, he clarifies.

A short course at the New Approach School for Jewellers in Tennessee, USA was where he encountered engraving and was instantly captivated. “I’ve always enjoyed intricate work, and engraving is inherently detailed. Within the first hour of that class, I knew this was what I wanted to pursue,” he says.

At an uncertain point in his career, Mumbai-based jeweller Viren Bhagat and Italian jeweller Giovanni Corvaja’s work inspired him and solidified his decision to pursue jewellery design. In ‘Dve’, ‘Genesis’ is a special piece incorporating techniques he learned during his apprenticeship with Corvaja.