Art of the Slow

BENGALURU: In a world that moves at breakneck speed, Aman Poddar’s art serves as a quiet rebellion against the rush. His hand-engraved jewellery and meditative watercolours are outcomes of patience and perseverance. His upcoming exhibition, ‘Dve’ on February 7 and 8, at The Oberoi in New Delhi, celebrates the beauty of imperfection, craftsmanship, and the balance between structure and spontaneity – the common thread of both his art forms.
Growing up in Bengaluru, Poddar was introduced to art from an early age. His father, Abhishek Poddar, the renowned art collector and founder of the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), ensured that he grew up surrounded by artists. This subconsciously shaped his creativity but his path was independently chosen, he clarifies.
A short course at the New Approach School for Jewellers in Tennessee, USA was where he encountered engraving and was instantly captivated. “I’ve always enjoyed intricate work, and engraving is inherently detailed. Within the first hour of that class, I knew this was what I wanted to pursue,” he says.
At an uncertain point in his career, Mumbai-based jeweller Viren Bhagat and Italian jeweller Giovanni Corvaja’s work inspired him and solidified his decision to pursue jewellery design. In ‘Dve’, ‘Genesis’ is a special piece incorporating techniques he learned during his apprenticeship with Corvaja.
The art of handcrafting
Poddar finds immense satisfaction in dedicating lot of hours to creating a single piece. “While working, I enjoy the way my mind goes blank, fully absorbed in the repetitive, meditative process,” he says. Having practiced meditation for nearly a decade, he credits it as the most transformative influence in his journey. “You need a certain level of patience to sit for a month working on something just three centimetres big,” he says.
For him, the beauty of handmade items lies in their imperfections. “Handcrafted pieces have personality. They are more emotional, aesthetic, and collectable,” he says. Poddar’s interest in organic patterns led him to the ancient Chinese philosophy of Li, which explores structured yet irregular patterns in nature.
“Take a tree branch – the leaves are similar but have subtle variations in shape, size, or arrangement. That’s what makes it feel organic.” This philosophy is reflected in his work, where patterns aren’t rigidly precise, allowing for natural imperfections.
Slowing down
‘Dve’ is Poddar’s second solo exhibition, showcasing his gold jewellery collection alongside his watercolour paintings. Though unintentionally named – ‘Dve’ means ‘two’ in Sanskrit– indirectly referring to his second outing and the exhibition’s duality.
One of the core themes of ‘Dve’ is the importance of slowing down. Poddar’s creative process embodies this – he has to meticulously file, cut, and solder each tiny element by hand. “I want people to see the time and effort that goes into creating something by hand,” he says. “When they recognise the level of detail and time invested, I hope it encourages them to slow down and appreciate taking time with things.”
His watercolour series, ‘Please Sit Still’, encapsulates the theme of stillness amidst movement and distraction. The works feature structured grids with small painted circles, symbolising order and calm, contrasted by varied shapes, colours, and orientations that reflect external and internal restlessness. “There’s always movement around us – cars, sounds, endless stimuli,” he says. “And within us, too, our minds constantly crave stimulation.”
Poddar’s work stands as a resistance to the growing dominance of mass production and automation. “Resistance is a strong word, but I wouldn’t disagree with it,” he says. “The rise of machines, AI, and automation feels a bit unsettling to me – it’s unnatural in some ways. So, in that sense, my work is a reaction against it.” For Poddar, creating isn’t just about commerce – it’s about the process itself. “I’m fortunate to have the time and privilege to invest in handmade pieces. Of course, my work is commercial, but the act of making is what truly drives me.”
Branching out
While jewellery-making has been his primary focus, Poddar has explored embroidery, ceramics, and photography, allowing his craft to evolve organically. His early work in engraving has expanded into sculptural jewellery and paintings, and he remains open to new techniques. “Even within jewellery, I might explore enamelling or inlaying,” he says.
His approach to time-intensive craftsmanship has also evolved. “As a kid, I liked intricacy. I would spend a day drawing and then wonder, what if I spent five days on it? Now, I put hundreds of hours into a single piece. Maybe in a few years, I’ll be spending 500 or even 1,000 hours on a single work,” he says. Ultimately, Poddar’s work is an invitation to slow down, appreciate the handmade, and embrace the beauty of imperfection in a world that constantly demands speed and perfection.