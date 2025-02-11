Flavours of Fusion

Celebrated for his seamless blend of French culinary techniques with Indian flavours, renowned Chef Priyam Chatterjee recently unveiled a nine course whisky-paired menu in Bengaluru, redefining the landscape of contemporary gastronomy. This culinary experience, titled L’Enfant Sauvage, took place at Neo Kitchen, Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Manyata Business Park, in collaboration with The Hedonist, elevating the city’s fine dining scene.

Excerpts:

Your culinary journey spans legendary mentors and Michelin recognition. How have these experiences shaped your approach to cooking?

I grew up around farming and good food. As a professional, I trained in haute and nouvelle cuisine. Over time, global travels refined my approach into a contemporary style. For the last seven years, I’ve been integrating modern Indian flavours into my French culinary practice –eclectic yet relatable.

How did your family’s culinary heritage influence your career choice?

I was raised in a household where food and hospitality were paramount. My mother excelled in traditional cooking, while my father’s aristocratic Kolkata background brought in refined hosting. Interestingly, I initially aspired to join the army or become a diamond cutter, but fate led me to my passion for food.

What pivotal moment made you choose culinary arts?

During college, I was passionate about music and love. When both paths took unexpected turns, I channelled that energy into my craft. That journey led me to fall in love with cooking.

What does receiving the Chevalier de l’Ordre du Mérite Agricole mean to you?

It still feels like a dream. While I don’t flaunt it, I take the honour seriously. It’s a responsibility to uphold the excellence of French gastronomy while showcasing my culinary identity.

With accolades like Forbes India’s 30 Under 30 and Chef of the Year 2017, how do you stay inspired?

I constantly eat, read, study, and travel. I draw inspiration from architecture, fashion, and art, translating them into edible creations. The urge to innovate never stops.