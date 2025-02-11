Minister Rajnath to inaugurate GIM today, Karnataka expects Rs 10 lakh crore investments

BENGALURU: With the theme ‘Reimagining Growth’, Invest Karnataka 2025 - Global Investors’ Meet, is all set to be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. Karnataka is expecting Rs 10 lakh crore investments from the meet.

Representatives from 19 countries are expected to engage in investment dialogues, while the investors’ meeting will be held from February 12 to 14 at Bengaluru Palace Grounds. According to a press release, over 40 companies from across the world will showcase their technologies. The expo will focus on fostering cross-sector collaborations and investments, enabling knowledge-sharing between leading enterprises, research institutions and policymakers.

The Future of Innovation Expo will present cutting-edge solutions across sectors, including drone technology, space tech, agri-tech, health tech, semiconductor technology, electric mobility and sustainable manufacturing.

It will feature autonomous solutions for manufacturing, aerospace and defence, underlining Karnataka’s role as India’s innovation hub. The expo will host a diverse mix of global industry leaders, high-growth startups and research-driven enterprises, providing them with an opportunity to connect with potential investors, policymakers and technology partners.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Industries Minister MB Patil visited the Palace Grounds on the eve of the meet on Monday. Shivakumar told reporters that they are looking for investment beyond Bengaluru. “We want people to stop coming to Bengaluru. The population of Bengaluru is over 1.4 crore. The Karnataka government is coming up with a new policy. MB Patil is working on it. We want industries to focus beyond Bengaluru,’’ he said.