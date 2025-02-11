Stoppage for key trains at Karmelaram station soon

BENGALURU: Even as the demand from residents in South East Bengaluru for a stoppage at Karmelaram railway station intensifies, the Railways says this is possible only after the ongoing Baiyappanahalli-Hosur track doubling project gets completed. There is a vociferous demand for a stoppage of Kurla Express and Nagercoil Express in both directions.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Krishna Chaitanya told TNIE, “There is a demand from the public to have a stoppage here. However, it is not possible unless the ongoing doubling project along this stretch being implemented by the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RIDE) is completed. It could be completed by May this year.”

He said, “The station, categorised as NSG4, at present has an average of 3,200 footfalls daily. The unreserved ticket earnings come to an average of Rs 26,000 daily, while the reserved ticket earnings average Rs 82,300 daily.”

At present, the Bengaluru-Ernakulam Express, Mysuru-Cuddalore Express, Mysuru-Tuticorin Express, Yesvantpur-Kannur Express, SMVT Karaikal Unreserved Express, the Yesvantpur-Salem unreserved Express and three pairs of MEMU trains stop here.

“The platform extension work will be taken up under the yard remodelling work. The length will be extended from 460 metres to 560 metres. This will be done as part of doubling works,” he added.

A rail over bridge planned here to ensure the safety of commuters dashing across the railway tracks was stuck for long. The inordinate delay was due to land acquisition issues. Public are forced to take a detour between Gunjur Main Road and Sarjapur Main Road.