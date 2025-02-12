Bengaluru CID court convicts two in 2022 road rage murder; sentences them to seven years RI

BENGALURU: Two men who had murdered 22-year-old Chandru, a resident of JB Nagar on Mysuru Road in the early hours of April 5, 2022, in a road rage incident, were convicted by a CID Special Court (51st Additional City Civil and Sessions Court) in Bengaluru.

T Shahid Pasha alias Nyaro and M Shahid Pasha alias Gena, were sentenced to seven years simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 each.

The case had turned controversial after then home minister Araga Jnanendra had told the media on April 9 that Chandru had been murdered as he did not speak Urdu. He had later retracted the claim. Then police commissioner Kamal Pant had dismissed the language angle and clarified that the murder was linked to road rage. On April 10, 2022, the case was transferred to the CID.

Chandru had gone to celebrate his friend Simon Raj’s birthday. Since Chandru wanted to have a chicken roll, the two went to Haleguddadahalli in JJ Nagar. On their return, they had a fight with the accused and the road rage incident resulted in Chandru being stabbed. Raj had filed a police complaint. Nanda Kumar, DySP, H and B Squad, CID, the investigating officer, had submitted the chargesheet to court on June 30, 2022.