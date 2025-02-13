Creators of the ICC T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup theme song to perform in Bengaluru

If you ask someone to name a few Indian bands, the answer might come quickly but a few Indian girl-bands might take a while. After all, all-girl bands in the Indian music landscape are not a common phenomenon. Brainchild of New Zealand-based composer and creator Mikey McCleary, World inka Stage Hai (W.i.S.H) is indeed breaking these odds. Those whose favourite pastime is scrolling through social media reels have probably come across W.i.S.H’s 126,000-follower account showcasing their catchy songs or them doing trendy dances. Now, the group, who created Whatever It Takes, the theme song for ICC T20 Women’s Cricket World Cup, will be performing in the city at Phoenix Market City for Jingle Land music festival on Saturday.

It was McClearly’s many creative collaborations and scouting through the internet that eventually led him to Ri (Riya Duggal), Sim (Simran Duggal), Suchi (Suchita Shirke), and Zo (Zoe Siddharth); the four pillars of W.i.S.H. Ever since their debut in 2024, with Lazeez, their first single, the band’s music has been familiar among many indie-pop lovers. Blending Indian elements into international music, their songs are a mix of English and Hindi.