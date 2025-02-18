95 per cent of longest Metro UG stretch completed

BENGALURU: Over 95 per cent of civil works for Namma Metro’s longest underground (UG) corridor in Phase 2 have been completed and the stretch is expected to be opened for the public by the end of 2026, said Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

“The UG corridor with a length of 13.75 km connects Dairy Circle in the South with Nagawara in North Bengaluru. The total tunnel length is 21 km,” said Subrahmanya Gudge, Chief Engineer, BMRCL, who led media persons to the underground station at MG Road on Monday.

Remaining works include laying of tracks and setting up of tunnel ventilation system (TVS), while air-conditioning system, traction, electrical and mechanical works are pending, he said.

Bengaluru’s geology a challenge

The main challenge for tunnelling is Bengaluru’s geology. Unlike Mumbai, where the basalt rock is even, in Bengaluru half the portion is soil, while the rest is rock. While soil is easy to excavate, rocks are hard and take time to bore and may lead to over-excavation, leading to settlement of roads and cracks in nearby buildings, Gudge explained.

He said the tunnel-boring machine was stopped 193 times and brought up for repair just between Shivajinagar and MG Road stations and the cutter heads had to be replaced multiple times. He said in Delhi, for the same distance, the machine would have stopped for repair a maximum of 10-12 times.

Learnings from the past helped finish tunnelling early

Gudge said there were many learnings in the underground corridor in Phase 1 and those helped them finish this tunnelling work early, without causing much damage.