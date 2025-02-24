Special court questions IO for giving a go-by to accused in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The special court for Lokayukta cases pointed out that investigation officers, giving a go-by to accused top officials while filing chargesheets in most cases, depend on the status, position, power and influence of the culprits without assigning any reasons.

This despite incriminating materials against them, said the court and directed the Lokayukta DGP to take up further investigation into the multi-crore Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scam in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and submit the report within two months.

Judge KM Radhakrishna passed the order, while rejecting the application filed by four accused to discharge them from the case taken up suo motu in 2019 with respect to TDR in Kowdenahalli village in Bengaluru East taluk. The chargesheet was filed by then SP Uma Prashanth of the Anti-Corruption Bureau. The court, however, discharged Geetha HR, Assistant Engineer, BBMP, from the case.

“The note sheet found on pages 1277 to 1307 of Book-C in the chargesheet, prima facie unfurls the involvement of not only accused No 1 to 8, 10 but also officials of the TDR section of Mahadevapura. Particularly, the Superintending Engineer (Road Infrastructure), Deputy Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner including Special Commissioner (Planning) and Commissioner of BBMP by involving the village accountant, surveyor, assistant revenue officer of Horamavu and others, in committing the alleged offences.