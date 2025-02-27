Lend A Ear : Add getting your hearing checked to your annual checkup

How do I protect my hearing?

Following simple measures like avoiding loud noises, wearing earmuffs during concerts or a game in a stadium, limiting the use of listening devices or being mindful of volume levels in it, not pouring oil or water inside the ear canal, not inserting sharp objects to clean your ears and quitting smoking is a good start for it. But in the noisy world we live in, having periodical audiological evaluations is the best way to check your hearing capacity. Master health check-ups have become a norm which includes vision and dental, so why not hearing?

Enquire about it with your health provider and include it in your annual health screening to seek early intervention. Often people wait until it is too late and seek an audiologist’s support which can be avoided if you proactively choose to follow these simple steps alongside annual check-ups. It is natural that with ageing, hearing capacity may reduce but with early intervention and hearing aids, the outcomes are excellent. If you have an elderly individual at home, getting their hearing checked up is of paramount importance. Our hearing system is not just limited to the soft resilient ears – it has complex nerve connections to the brain and studies say that untreated hearing loss can lead to cognitive decline and social isolation. There is also the famous phrase, ‘Hearing health is brain health’ to evidence this. So, take action today and visit an audiologist to get your hearing checked!