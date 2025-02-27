‘Zero Bacteria’ to improve treated water in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has taken steps to adopt ‘Zero Bacteria’ technology developed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to enhance the quality of treated water in apartments’ sewage treatment plants (STPs), announced BWSSB chairman Ram Prasath Manohar.

He was speaking at the ‘IGSTC Bilateral Workshop 2025 Inter-Disciplinary Approach to Sustainable Habitat Using AI-ML Tools: Water & Wastewater Management, Air Quality, Energy Systems, Material Selection, Agricultural Practices with Law and Policy’ organised here by the Indo-German Science and Technology Centre.

Highlighting the efforts to promote sustainable groundwater management in Bengaluru, he said 60 lakh litres of treated water is being supplied daily to IT parks for use in air conditioning systems.

“A task force of scientists from IISc, the Central Groundwater Authority, and BWSSB has been formed to monitor borewells in the city. Advanced artificial intelligence technology is being used to prevent misuse of groundwater, assess current levels of groundwater, and develop strategies for efficient utilisation of water during summer,” he said.

Bengaluru’s apartments generate significant quantities of wastewater. Most of them now have STPs in view of the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order. Treated water from these plants is used for gardening and cleaning purposes. Some apartments even sell it. However, some developers, through CREDAI, have raised concerns over the quality of treated water.

“To address these concerns, BWSSB is considering adoption of ‘Zero Bacteria’ technology, which will help in enhancing the quality of water. This technology will also help people use treated water for various purposes,” he said. He urged the scientific community to come up with solutions for wastewater treatment and supply of clean and safe drinking water, he said.