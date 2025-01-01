Usher in a New interi-year

Cosy, wellness spaces
With the rising awareness around one’s well-being, homes have become more than just a space to live in. Importance to making the spaces comfortable and cosy while incorporating ones personality has seen a rise and we are not complaining. Home wellness spaces are picking up speed too, whether it’s a spa-like bathroom, meditation rooms or journalling corners integrated in the other generic spaces of a home.
Integrated outdoor living
The line between outdoors and indoors remain blurry. Outdoor seating spaces, weather resistant furniture, and outdoor kitchens are here to stay. They are not just an aesthetic addition but also promote calmness and overall health. Open-able full-length glass doors seamlessly merge the outdoors with the indoors.
Colour drenching
The newest trend this coming year will be colour-drenched spaces. The use of one hue in different shades to make spaces cohesive will be the most suggested in 2025. Think of pale pinks, teals and mocha spaces with luscious textures.
Sustainability and discreet tech
Technology is only advancing with time and the use of hidden speakers, wireless devices and voice controlled lighting systems are now becoming a necessity. Similarly, sustainable materials that are better for the planet are not being switched with the mundane ones. Some other trends to watch out for are artful lighting fixtures, bespoke furniture pieces, individualistic interiors, bold blacks, sensorial designs, and retro influences.
Neeta Jessani
A designer and lover of textures making functional spaces aesthetic.
info@thedesignstorey.in
@tdesignstorey