Usher in a New interi-year

Cosy, wellness spaces

With the rising awareness around one’s well-being, homes have become more than just a space to live in. Importance to making the spaces comfortable and cosy while incorporating ones personality has seen a rise and we are not complaining. Home wellness spaces are picking up speed too, whether it’s a spa-like bathroom, meditation rooms or journalling corners integrated in the other generic spaces of a home.

Integrated outdoor living

The line between outdoors and indoors remain blurry. Outdoor seating spaces, weather resistant furniture, and outdoor kitchens are here to stay. They are not just an aesthetic addition but also promote calmness and overall health. Open-able full-length glass doors seamlessly merge the outdoors with the indoors.