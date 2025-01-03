NIVEDI gets leptospirosis lab

BENGALURU: A World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) reference laboratory for leptospirosis was opened at the ICAR-NIVEDI (National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics) in the city on Thursday. Dr Himanshu Pathak, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research & Education (DARE) and Director General (DG) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), inaugurated the lab.

Director, ICAR-NIVEDI, Baldev R Gulati and Dr Pallab Chaudhury, Joint Director, ICAR-IVRI (Indian Veterinary Research Institute), regional campus, Bengaluru, and other scientists and staff of both institutes were present on the occasion.

“The laboratory is located within NIVEDI’s state-of-the-art Biosafety Laboratory. It is equipped with advanced diagnostic tools and actively engages in cutting-edge research, development and capacity-building programmes, bolstering India’s efforts in the global fight against leptospirosis,” said Gulati

Leptospirosis is a global zoonotic disease caused by bacteria called leptospira, affecting both humans and animals. “Each year, an estimated 1.03 million people are infected, leading to about 58,900 deaths worldwide.

Adult males aged 20-49 are most commonly affected. In India, leptospirosis is a major concern with an annual rate of 19.7 cases per 100,000 people,” said Dr V Balamurugan, in-charge, WoAH referral laboratory on Leptospirosis.

He added, “Between 2021 and 2024, 11,205 samples were screened across India, reflecting extensive surveillance for zoonotic diseases in livestock, domestic animals and humans. Karnataka contributed 3,267 samples, accounting for 29% of national screenings in 2024, demonstrating a proactive role in disease monitoring.

Human samples dominated testing in Karnataka, with 2,790 analysed (85% of the state’s total), emphasising the focus on zoonotic disease risks in humans,” added Balamurugan Pathak also inaugurated the ‘Hoof & Health Gate’, a symbolic and functional joint entrance for ICAR-NIVEDI and ICAR-IVRI, regional campus, Bengaluru.