Drunk duo attacks man with liquor bottles in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old man was attacked with liquor bottles after he asked the accused duo not to sit on asbestos roof of his house and consume alcohol, as the roof would collapse and hurt his family members.

The incident happened on 17th cross at MICO Bande in Lakkasandra around 2.30 am on Thursday.

The accused duo had made the asbestos roof of the victim’s residence a safe spot to drink alcohol.

In the wee hours of the first day of the new year, the accused while drinking, started throwing liquor bottles in front of the victim’s house door. When he warned them, the accused barged inside his house and attacked him in front of other family members.

The accused duo allegedly also took the victim’s mobile phone. The victim, Vikky Kumar Singh is undergoing treatment in the Jayanagar General Hospital. The Adugodi police registered a case. The accused are identified as Janardhan and Idhuraj, both residents of Lakkasandra Extension.

A case of causing hurt by dangerous weapon (BNS 118(1)) along with other sections of the BNS has been registered against the accused.

Further investigations are on.