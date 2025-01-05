Rare Indian coins to be auctioned on January 6

BENGALURU: Rare coins from the Mughal and Hoysala Dynasty, including a gold coin featuring Lord Rama will be auctioned by Marudhar Arts on January 6. The event will showcase rare collections of coins belonging to Indian history.

Archie Maru, director, Marudhar Arts told The New Sunday Express that a gold coin from the Hoysala Dynasty, dating back to the 10- 11th century will be auctioned. Estimated at a price of Rs 5-7 lakh, the 4 gram coin (14.54mm diameter) features intricate designs. On one side of the coin, a lion walking to the right is depicted with its body composed of dots and pellets.

On the lion’s back, Lord Rama is shown standing with a bow and arrow. The sun and moon are seen positioned to the right and left, signifying eternal authority and cosmic balance. The other side of the coin bears Kannada inscriptions reading ‘Sri Nolambavadigonda,” translating to ‘Conqueror of the Nolamba Country.’

Another notable piece is a gold coin of Rajendra Chola I of the Chola Empire, also estimated to fetch Rs 5-7 lakh.

This rare Kahavanu coin is a testament to Chola numismatic excellence. The obverse side depicts the king standing to the right, holding a globule in his raised left arm, with four pellets and a lotus below; a lamp is visible in the left field. The reverse side features the king seated frontally, holding a conch shell (shankha) in his left hand while resting his right arm on the right knee. The coin weighs 4.32 g and its diameter is 19.53 mm.

Another rare coin to be auctioned is the rare silver one rupee of Mughal King Dawar Bakhsh, who ruled for just 72 days. The coin is estimated to fetch Rs 15 lakh. Explaining the difference in rates, Maru said it depends upon the rarity and availability in the market.