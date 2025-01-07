Abbigere lake gets Rs 3.75-crore facelift

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) lake division has successfully rejuvenated the once-neglected Abbigere Lake in Dasarahalli Zone, investing Rs 3.75 crore in its restoration two years ago. Through consistent follow-ups and monitoring, the 25.14-acre lake has been transformed into a pristine water body, now attracting birds and enhancing the local ecosystem.

The rejuvenation process involved meticulous efforts to restore the lake’s storage capacity by removing silt deposits. Additionally, hydraulic studies were conducted to construct inlet, sewage diversion and outlet channels, ensuring an efficient network for water flow. These measures resulted in the lake’s ability to retain stormwater at full capacity. Furthermore, a ring bund was constructed around the lake, creating a designated walking path for visitors, said a senior Lake Engineer with BBMP.

Besides, the BBMP also tackled encroachments by issuing notices and removing unauthorised structures. Fencing was installed to enhance security, while sedimentation ponds near inlets ensure only clean water enters the lake during heavy rains. Silt and garbage traps have also been installed to prevent debris from polluting the lake, the official explained

The official further noted that the restoration efforts have positively impacted the area, with borewells around Abbigere showing increased water levels due to the lake’s rejuvenation.