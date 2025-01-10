BBMP fines Rodic Consultants for major error in Tunnel Road project report

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the state government have been left red-faced following the ‘error’ in the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for its ambitious Tunnel Road project. Table 15 of the Executive Summary on page 29 of the DPR has details of cities like Nashik and Malegaon in Maharashtra instead of Bengaluru.

Taking serious note of the same, BBMP imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh against New Delhi-based Rodic Consultants Limited. Chief engineer, BS Prahlad took to X and informed that the agency has apologised for the error, which he attributed to a compilation mistake. “Rodic Consultants Limited has tendered its apologies for the mistake. A penalty of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed.

BBMP looks forward to more constructive public participation,” he wrote. The mistake drew sharp criticism from activists and the opposition BJP, who labelled it as ‘copy paste’ work for a project worth Rs 9.5 crore.