BMRCL to start Metro services at 4.15 am on Mondays from January 13

BENGALURU: In a move that will relieve Bengalureans returning home after weekend trips, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will start Metro operations from all its terminal stations- Silk Institute, Madavara, Challaghatta and Kadugodi (Whitefield) at 4.15 am on all Mondays. The move to advance operations by 45 minutes will be effected from January 13 (Monday).

BMRCL Managing Director M Maheswar Rao said, “We will operate six trains early in the morning to ensure that people who arrive in the city can use the Metro.”

An official release said, “To provide connectivity to city railway station and bus stand for passengers returning to the city early in the morning, BMRCL is advancing its operational hours every Monday. Metro service will be available from 4.15 am every Monday instead of 5 am.”

However, there are no changes in Metro timings on other days, the release added. The MD also said that two trains will depart from Majestic at 4:20 am, as they will be stationed at Magadi Road.

The move was greeted with much relief by commuters on social media. Many demanded a similar move to be effected on Sundays too when the first train begins only at 7 am.