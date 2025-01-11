Dimpy Menon’s Dream Whispers exhibition captures fleeting moments of joy and freedom through bronze sculptures

BENGALURU: A woman, bronze-skin gleaming, is poised with one foot on a round stone and the other in the air as two little birds lift off from the palm of her hand. Frozen in a moment of lightness and movement, it almost appears as if, at any moment, she could exhale a foggy breath onto the birds and take flight right alongside them. This towering sculpture, 9 feet high, is one of the highlights of seasoned Bengaluru-based artist, Dimpy Menon’s upcoming exhibition titled Dream Whispers at Gallery Time and Space, Lavelle Road.

Set to be displayed alongside 17 other sculptures, all faceless and made of bronze – the aim, according to Menon, is to capture moments of emotion entirely through the body’s fleeting movements. “In my mind, I can see the eyes, I can see the nose, and each of their faces has different expressions. Then it gets into the body, expressing joy, a feeling of freedom, or something else.

The whole body in this form conveys what I’m trying to say,” says Menon. She adds, “I feel that the human body is the pinnacle of all creations – it’s so well balanced and the proportions are beautiful, so I don’t distort it. What I have done is try to get the essence of the form. I’m invested in understanding the whole body and its slight nuances and changes. What a little turn of the head, twist of the body or twist of the waist can convey.”