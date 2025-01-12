35-year-old held for working on behalf of mom at BBMP office arrested

BENGALURU: A day after Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa found a man working on his mother’s behalf at the BBMP office, the Siddapura police arrested him on Saturday. However, the woman Palike employee and the officer in-charge are yet to be traced and arrested.

The accused has been identified as Naveen (35), his mother Kavitha, a second division assistant, and Sujatha, assistant revenue officer of the Kempegowdanagara Sub-Division office in Jayanagar.

The police said Naveen was arrested for cheating the public. He had access to the login credentials and password of the e-Khata system and was caught by Lokayukta officials while attempting to change an e-Khata address at the BBMP office. Based on a complaint filed by Lokayukta officials, Naveen and others were booked under various sections of the BNS.

The police added that Naveen was remanded by a court to five days of police custody.