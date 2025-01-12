Glimpse into army life inspires Bengaluru youth, students to serve country

BENGALURU: More than a thousand students and youths experienced a unique opportunity to handle rifles and guns, climb aboard combat tanks used by the Indian Army to protect the nation, and gain firsthand insights into the life of an army personnel.

A 15-year-old girl, brimming with excitement after using army rifles and sitting on a tank, shared her dream of joining the Indian Army with TNIE, during the ‘Know Your Army Mela 2025’. The event, organised by the Indian Army to commemorate the 77th Army Day, took place at Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground on Saturday.

The event was inaugurated by Major General VT Mathew, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area (PVSM, YSM), who released tricolour balloons and felicitated the Veer Naris.

Preethi, a 9th standard student from Karnataka Public School, Jalahalli, said, “I used a rifle today, but one day, I aim to join the army and use it to protect my nation. Today, I learned so much about the army, and am grateful to the organisers for offering a glimpse into army life, which will inspire young children like me to pursue this path,” she said and added, “The army is the pride of the nation, and being here today fills me with pride. Though no one in my family has served in the army, I will make it my mission to do so.”

Another student, Chethan, shared his aspiration of joining the Indian Air Force, saying it has been his lifelong dream.

Manimal, a visitor who attended the event with her daughter and husband, sharing her experience said, “I had only seen daredevil motorcycle displays on television, but today, I watched it live.