Six bag Infosys Science Awards for research

BENGALURU: The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) hosted the 16th edition of Infosys Science Awards during which about six researchers, including two women, were awarded for their breakthrough research across six different categories.

Now, in its 16th year, the prize has revised its eligibility criteria to honour researchers under the age of 40 (previously 50), emphasising the significance of recognising exceptional talent at an early stage.

The winners were honoured by chief guest Professor Peter Sarnak, Gopal Prasad Professor of Mathematics at the Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton. The winners received a gold medal, a citation, and a prize purse of USD 100,000.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, president of the Infosys Science Foundation, emphasised the significance of the prize’s new direction, stating, “Recognising early-career talent is vital to foster innovation and inspire the next generation to tackle future challenges. This year’s laureates showcased remarkable dedication and creativity, offering solutions to pressing global issues.

To encourage meaningful research collaborations, we have introduced the Infosys Prize Residency programme, which will have winners from outside India spend a month at Indian institutions of their choice,” he said.

Professor Peter Sarnak congratulated the winners, highlighting how their groundbreaking research has significantly contributed to fields such as mathematics, physics, computer science, life sciences, economics, social sciences, and humanities. “Over the years, I have witnessed the extraordinary talent and influence of Indian mathematicians, physicists, and computer scientists. This year’s prize winners continue that tradition, excelling across diverse disciplines,” he noted.