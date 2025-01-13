Seven held for cheating Bengaluru businessman of Rs 2 crore

BENGALURU: Halasuru Gate police arrested seven individuals, including a woman, for allegedly cheating a 34-year-old businessman by claiming they could double his money by investing it in a foreign company, and posing as representatives of the company based in Malaysia.

Police said the seven accused were arrested in Bengaluru and Mumbai, while five others from the gang are still absconding. All seven worked as intermediaries, while others worked in different states. Among the seven, three are from Kerala, one from Mumbai, and three from Bengaluru.

The accused promised the victim that they would double his investment within a day by investing in a fake foreign company, called ‘Malaysia OIA: Achithi Inchit Cedi Hchiz’.

The accused convinced the youth to invest Rs 2 crore, promising that the company would return Rs 3.5 crore via RTGS/NEFT within a single day. The victim visited their office in Nagrathpet and handed over Rs 2 crore.

The accused, in return, transferred Rs 9,780 to the victim, claiming it was an advance and the remaining amount would be credited shortly. When the victim did not receive the promised money, he visited the office and found it closed, and their mobile numbers switched off.