Classical concert on January 18

BENGALURU: Thousands of well-known classical musicians are going to make an appearance to celebrate Sri Thyagaraja Swamy on the occasion of the 178th Sadguru Sri Thyagabrahma Aradhana Kainkaryam and Sangeethotsava (SSTAK) taking place on January 18.

The event is a divine celebration honouring a saint who contributed extensively to Carnatic music. “In addition to the music concerts, 16 Vedic scholars will be honoured. Our organisation is 178 years old, and we require public support to make it grow in strength,” said Radhakrishna G Seshappa, the managing trustee of the SSTAK Trust.

The event continues the Thillaisthanam Thyagaraja Shishya Parampara tradition but also gives a platform to young artistes. The singers are budding students who have trained under the tutelage of gurus such as RN Thyagarajan, Nagamani Srinath, Suma Sudhindra, HK Venkataram, HS Venugopal, and many other big names in Carnatic music.

The stage will be set for their riveting performances after the Vaidika Aradhana and will conclude with a final display by Vid. Srikantham Nagendra Shastry & group.

The festival will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Member of Parliament, Dr K Sudhakar, as the guests of honour.

(The event, open to all, is taking place on Jan 18 at Sri Sringeri Shankara Matha, Shankar Mutt Road. Entry is free)