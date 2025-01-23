BMTC to wrap 3,000 non-AC buses with ads to up revenue

BENGALURU: Three thousand Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) non-AC buses will be completely wrapped with advertisements. The cash-strapped bus corporation, which has been exploring options to augment its revenue, will now rent out the full space on 3,000 non-AC buses for advertisements.

BMTC Chief Traffic Manager GT Prabhakar Reddy said tenders have been awarded for this. “This is not the first time the bus corporation has gone for full-wrap advertisements. It was there earlier too. It was for AC buses and has now been extended to non-AC buses. Three thousand non-AC buses will carry full bus wrap advertisements,” he said.

According to the rules set for the full bus wrap advertisements, the display of advertisement on a bus should be 350 sq ft, including louver glass and the drive backspace, excluding the window glass and passenger seat backside. Also, the rules state that the licensee shall paste the advertisement on the body of the buses without obstructing the BMTC logo, vehicle registration number and the bus depot particulars.

BMTC has instructed the licensee that the stickers and material used for the advertisement should be made of eco-friendly substances. Further, all full-wrap advertisements shall be compulsorily displayed in Kannada.

BMTC bus users said, “Permitting advertisement on the back panel of the buses is okay as it does not affect the vision of the people travelling inside the bus. When the buses are fully wrapped, people in the bus will find it difficult to know where the bus is going and if their destination has arrived or not” said a regular BMTC commuter.