BMRCL fare hike likely by February 1

Apart from the 5 per cent discount during travel during off-peak hours, the usage of the National Common Mobility Card will also be given a 5 per cent discount, similar to that of Metro smart cards, he added.

BMRCL was supposed to hold a press briefing but chose to postpone it. It will be held next week before the hike comes into effect, said a Metro official.

Another official said that one option that BMRCL could consider would be to emulate the Delhi Metro. “In 2017, its minimum fare was hiked by Rs 2 and the maximum fare was doubled from Rs 30 to 60.

It implemented the fare hike in two phases. From May 10 to September 30 in Phase-I, it hiked the minimum fare but hiked the maximum fare partially and increased it to Rs 50. After October 1, it increased it to Rs 60. It can split it into phases and gradually implement it. However, there is no escape from following what the FFC has recommended,” he said.

BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao told TNIE that a press briefing to be held sometime in future would give details on the hike.