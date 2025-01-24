BMRCL fare hike likely by February 1

BENGALURU: Though the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) continues to treat the impending fare hike as a highly confidential matter, state government sources have confirmed that the fare hike is set to happen from February 1 and it would be 41 per cent over the present fare. Metro token fare ranges between Rs 10 and 60 now with a 5 per cent discount on Metro cards.
A reliable source told TNIE, “The committee formed to revise the prices has issued a Fare Determination Order which proposed a 41 per cent hike. Under the Metro Railways (Operation and Maintenance) Act 2002, the order issued by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) is binding on the specific Metro Rail. Hence, the BMRCL Board has given its nod for the move. A nod from the chairman of the Board Srinivas Katikithala, who is the Secretary of the Urban Development Affairs is equivalent to getting a nod from the Centre. The hike cannot be stopped now by anyone,” he said.
Apart from the 5 per cent discount during travel during off-peak hours, the usage of the National Common Mobility Card will also be given a 5 per cent discount, similar to that of Metro smart cards, he added.
BMRCL was supposed to hold a press briefing but chose to postpone it. It will be held next week before the hike comes into effect, said a Metro official.
Another official said that one option that BMRCL could consider would be to emulate the Delhi Metro. “In 2017, its minimum fare was hiked by Rs 2 and the maximum fare was doubled from Rs 30 to 60.
It implemented the fare hike in two phases. From May 10 to September 30 in Phase-I, it hiked the minimum fare but hiked the maximum fare partially and increased it to Rs 50. After October 1, it increased it to Rs 60. It can split it into phases and gradually implement it. However, there is no escape from following what the FFC has recommended,” he said.
BMRCL Managing Director Maheshwar Rao told TNIE that a press briefing to be held sometime in future would give details on the hike.